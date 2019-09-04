TBS cancels The Detour after 4 seasons

Image zoom TBS

The Detour type TV Show Network TBS Genre Comedy

The Detour has officially reached the end of the road.

TBS has canceled the Jason Jones and Natalie Zea-starring comedy after four seasons, EW has confirmed. The Detour aired its last episode on Aug. 20, and it will now serve as the series finale.

Created and executive produced by Jones and his wife Samantha Bee (host of the network’s Full Frontal), the comedy was about a family vacation gone wrong that rebooted itself every season, and was based on their real-life experiences. It also starred Laura Benanti, Daniella Pineda, Ashley Gerasimovich, and Liam Carroll.

The Detour is just the latest in a long line of cancelations recently by TBS, including Angie Tribeca, Wrecked, and People of Earth. But the network is about to debut its first drama with its Snowpiercer adaptation, as well as the remaining scripted shows The Last OG, Chad, Miracle Workers, Search Party, and The Guest Book.

