After a tumultuous road back to television, Tamron Hall wants viewers of her new talk show to know she is “stronger than ever.”

To prove this, the former Today co-host recruited American Idol season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino to sing the Tamron Hall theme song titled “Shine.”

Hall says in the song’s announcement that she knew from watching Barrino on American Idol that they were bound to work with each other one day. “She embodies what it means to be a woman – she is loving and giving to others, and she shines.”

Barrino, explaining how the theme song came to be, adds “This song represents the positive energy that these types of women fight to bring into their own communities, and I know Tamron will bring the same approach to viewers nationwide with her new show.”

Tamron Hall, a nationally syndicated talk show, is finally premiering this fall. It comes after her exit from Today in 2017, when her third hour with Al Roker was replaced with Megyn Kelly TODAY. If that wasn’t enough, Hall had a short-lived partnership with The Weinstein Company to produce a talk show right before waves of sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein came to light.

Hall was able to wrestle back her talk show away from the shattered company and Tamron Hall will now premiere Sept. 9. Check local listings for time and station.

