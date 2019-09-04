Riverdale releases emotional first images from Luke Perry tribute

By Tim Stack
September 04, 2019 at 11:31 AM EDT
The CW has released the first images from Riverdale‘s season four premiere which also serves as a tribute episode to star Luke Perry, who passed away from a stroke in March.

The hour, which airs Oct. 9 at 8pm E.T., will reveal how the series plans to deal with the passing of Perry’s Fred and looks to be highly emotional. In one of the most powerful shots, Archie (K.J. Apa) embraces his mother, Mary (Molly Ringwald), who is visibly upset.

The other shots showcase the ensemble, including Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), in somewhat happier times.

Riverdale‘s premiere will also feature an appearance by Perry’s friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty in a mysterious role.

Episode Recaps

