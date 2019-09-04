Image zoom Melinda Sue Gordon/Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian teams with Cara Dune in an exclusive new photo from the upcoming Disney+ series.

Here Pedro Pascal (Narcos) and Gina Carano (Haywire) are in action together:

Image zoom Melinda Sue Gordon/Lucasfilm Ltd

Pascal plays a Mandalorian bounty hunter and Carano is a former Shock Trooper turned mercenary in the Star Wars live-action series.

“She’s gone from planet to planet,” Carano telles EW. “She’s a loner. She’s strong. She runs into the Mandalorian on one of these planets that she’s hiding out on and thinks that he’s there to take her in and then their relationship escalates from there.”

The photo is the first of two new photos from the series released this week. Here is the other one with The Mandalorian fights with two Trandoshans:

Image zoom Melinda Sue Gordon/Lucasfilm Ltd

The Mandalorian is the first live-action Star Wars TV series and it’s set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The drama from showrunner Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars) follows a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy as he sets out to collect a particularly difficult prize. The show also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Taika Waititi, and Ming-Na Wen (read more about their roles).

The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

