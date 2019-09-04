Hayley Atwell, David Tennant face tense interrogation in Netflix's Criminal teaser trailer

Criminal type Movie

Yes, that’s Hayley with the pink hair.

Hayley Atwell and David Tennant head in for tense interrogation sessions in the new trailer for Netflix’s Criminal, an experimental crime anthology.

Both actors, one from the world of Captain America and the other from the world of Doctor Who, help populate the U.K. cast for the 12-episode series that focuses on 12 criminal stories across four countries. The catch is that it all takes place within the confines of various interrogation rooms in the U.K., France, Germany, and Spain.

Are these subjects innocent or guilty? That’s up to the cops listening in. For Tennant’s character, specifically, the majority is against him.

George Kay (Killing Eve, The Hour) and Jim Field Smith (Endeavour, The Wrong Mans) serve as showrunners, while Jim Field Smith, Frederic Mermoud, Oliver Hirschbiegel, and Mariano Barroso direct.

Criminal will premiere on Netflix this Sep. 20.

