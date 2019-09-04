See Mad Men stars January Jones and Kiernan Shipka's sweet mother-daughter reunion

Image zoom Everett Collection

Mad Men type TV Show Network AMC Genre Drama

The fashion world has found a way to organize a mini-Mad Men reunion.

As part of their spring 2020 ad campaign, fashion label Rodarte paired teen star Kiernan Shipka with her former TV mom January Jones.

The pair had fun posting photos and captions from the shoot on their Instagram accounts on Wednesday. Shipka shared a photo with the simple caption, “The Drapers.”

“Casual family portraits are so back in,” Jones wrote in the caption for the photo shared on her account.

Playing Sally and Betty Draper, Shipka and Jones acted opposite each other on the breakout AMC drama series for nearly a decade before it ended in 2015. They have since both gone on to Netflix shows, with Shipka the lead in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Jones among the ensemble of major stars featured on Ryan Murphy’s upcoming satire The Politician.

Joining Shipka and Jones as part of the Rodarte campaign are celebrities like Bring It On stars Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union, the HAIM sisters, musician Jenny Lewis, Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, spring/summer TV breakouts Maya Erskine, Margaret Qualley, and Alexa Demie.

Related content: