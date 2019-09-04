Lil Nas X opens up about coming out as gay during roundtable with Kevin Hart

Image zoom Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Before a weekend car accident that resulted in injuries requiring back surgery from which he is currently recovering, Kevin Hart filmed an episode of HBO’s conversation series The Shop, and among the other guests was Lil Nas X, who opened up about his decision to publicly come out as gay earlier this year.

In a clip released Wednesday from the show’s latest episode, the “Old Town Road” rapper gets candid about publicly announcing his sexuality during Pride Month and why it was something he felt compelled to do.

“It’s not that, like, it’s being forced, it’s just knowing growing up, I’m growing up to hate this shit … Homosexuality, gay people,” Lil Nas X said to the rest of the barbershop gathering, which includes Rob Gronkowski, Maverick Carter, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum, and Charlamagne tha God.

When Hart pressed Lil Nas X about “why” he was conditioned to hate himself like that, the rapper responded, “Come on, now. If you’re really from the hood, you know it’s not something… For me, the ‘cool dude’ with the song on top of everything to say this? Any other time, I’m doing this for attention in their eyes. But if you’re doing this while you’re at the top, they know it’s for real and it’s showing it doesn’t really matter I guess.”

Earlier this year, Hart stepped down as host of the Oscars after years-old tweets where he used homophobic and transphobic language recirculated. Ellen DeGeneres defended him on her show and gave him ample airtime to apologize, but Hart bowed out from the broadcast, and Oscars producers and the film academy ultimately proceeded without a host.

Watch the clip from The Shop, above; the full episode is available to watch on HBO Now and HBO Go.

