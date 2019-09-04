The Handmaid's Tale sequel The Testaments getting Hulu TV adaptation

Well, that was fast.

We’re just days away from the arrival of Margaret Atwood‘s The Testaments on bookstore shelves and already MGM TV and Hulu are developing the Handmaid’s Tale sequel for the screen.

The Handmaid’s Tale, as we know, is already a thriving Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning dystopian drama series adaptation for Hulu. Now, MGM and the streamer are in discussions with The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller to see how the story in Atwood’s Testaments can serve as an extension to the show.

The book, set to hit shelves on Tuesday, picks up more than 15 years after the events of Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale novel. The writers of the TV series have already moved away from the narrative scope of the first book, being that it now has an official season 4 green light with Elisabeth Moss starring as Offred/June.

Image zoom Elly Dassas/Hulu

Speaking with EW, Atwood teased how elements of The Testaments may or may not be used in those forthcoming episodes. “What I have given them, in the locked writers’ room that nobody’s allowed into — including me — is a whole new whiteboard and a bunch of new characters,” she said. “The story of the characters in the show at the moment is left open, so it’s up to Bruce and the highly competent writing team as to how they get those people into position.”

In a statement accompanying the news on Wednesday, Steve Stark, MGM’s president of television production, said, “Margaret Atwood is a literary icon who continues to delight and challenge readers through her provocative and compelling prose. She has been an incredible creative partner and resource to MGM throughout the production of Handmaid’s and we look forward to working with her on the story’s exciting next chapter.”

Hulu’s Craig Erwich, senior vice president of originals, also chimed in: “Margaret Atwood is one of the visionary storytellers of her generation. From her award-winning poetry, short-stories and novels, Margaret has continually pushed boundaries and broken barriers to bring innovative stories to life.”

The Testaments is already on the shortlist for the 2019 Booker Award.

Related content: