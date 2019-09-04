Netflix renews Grace and Frankie for seventh and final season

Image zoom Ali Goldstein / Netflix

Grace and Frankie are off to enjoy retirement in peace!

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that its comedy Grace and Frankie has been renewed for a seventh and final season on the streaming service. The concluding season will feature 16 episodes, bringing the total of episodes of the show to 94 and thereby making it the longest-running Netflix original series of all time.

“It’s thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix.” said co-creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman (Friends) and Howard J. Morris.

With the sixth season of the show set to premiere in January 2020, fans still have some quality time to spend with Jane Fonda who plays Grace and Lily Tomlin‘s Frankie. The series also stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season,” said Fonda and Tomlin in a joint statement. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things — just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

Premiering in 2015, Grace and Frankie follows the adventures of the titular ladies after their husbands (played by Waterston and Sheen) reveal they are gay, in love with one another, and want divorces. The women shack up together in a fab beach house, initially reluctantly but soon learn to lean on one another and even start a business together.

Grace and Frankie season 5 returns to Netflix in January 2020.

