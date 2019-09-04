You thought Riverdale had secrets? Just wait until you arrive in Horseshoe Bay, aka the small seaside town that Nancy Drew calls home.

The CW’s latest teen drama is here to make the town of Riverdale look like the perfect, quaint, peaceful place to move to in order to get away from all the murder and suspense in Horseshoe Bay, and EW has your exclusive sneak peek at the new detective series that will absolutely give you chills. In the new video, somebody is always watching, whether it’s the cops, criminals, even your friends… and ghosts.

Yeah, that’s right: Ghosts. Riverdale isn’t looking like such a bad place to live now, huh?

Watch the exclusive new trailer above.

Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann as the titular teen sleuth, Scott Wolf as her father Carson Drew, Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson, Tunji Kasim as Ned “Nick” Nickerson, Alex Saxon as Ace, Leah Lewis as George, and Maddison Jaizani as Bess and is executive produced by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Noga Landau, and Melinda Hsu Taylor. The series premiere airs Wednesday, Oct. 9 on The CW.

Related content: