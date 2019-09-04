Bill Hader and Cara Delevingne swap 'real real real' scary stories with Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon hosted his own Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, only they were “real real real” scary stories.

It Chapter Two star Bill Hader and Carnival Row‘s Cara Delevingne sat down for this comedic bit on The Tonight Show Tuesday to swap tales from the crypt of human anxieties.

Imagine going to a dry wedding and having to actually talk with guests you’ve never met before. Imagine responding to birthday wishes with, “Thanks, you too.” Imagine going on a date with a guy who likes vape tricks. Delevingne acknowledged that last scenario was “weird” for more than one reason. (Word to the writers of The Tonight Show, she’s currently dating actress Ashley Benson.)

The scares just kept coming with stories about Fallon waving to someone who wasn’t waving to him, Hader pulling the same “you too” response when it wasn’t called for, and looking at sunset photos off someone’s phone. Our worst nightmares.

