Here's when all 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies will air

Now that Labor Day has come and gone, it’s time for the next annual holiday tradition: Sifting through the schedule of all new Hallmark Christmas movies and figuring out how many holiday homecomings and unlikely reunion of old flames you can handle. This year, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries aim to make it even harder on you: Both networks will release a combined 40 new Christmas movies this fall/winter. Forty. To put that in terms you can understand, that is a ton.

The festivities will happen early and often, with the first movie, A Merry Christmas Match, debuting on Oct. 25, and the last one premiering Dec. 28. (For the true Hallmark Christmas movie completist, you probably caught one other new original, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Christmas Camp , which premiered in July as part of the network’s halfway-to-Christmas campaign in July.) This year’s onslaught of merriment features plenty of tried-‘n-true Hallmark celebrities (Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar) and plenty of recognizable faces (Dolly Parton, Chad Michael Murray, Holly Robinson Peete, Scott Wolf, and more).

Hallmark Channel will debut 24 of these new films, with HMM set to premiere the other 16. The two networks have debuted a combined 176 original Yuletide movies over the last 10 years. This year’s 40-pack is part of the 10th anniversary of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas.

Here’s the full schedule, which should keep you indoors for a solid two months.

THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF HALLMARK CHANNEL’S ‘COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS’:

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, October 26: “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses”

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

Saturday, November 2: “Merry & Bright”

Stars: Jodie Sweetin (“Fuller House”), Andrew Walker (“Against the Wall”) and Sharon Lawrence (“Shameless”)

Sunday, November 3: “Christmas Scavenger Hunt”

Stars: Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”) and Kim Shaw (“Saving Hope”)

Saturday, November 9: “A Christmas Duet”

Stars: Chaley Rose (“Nashville”), Rome Flynn (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Teryl Rothery (“The Good Doctor”)

Sunday, November 10: “The Mistletoe Secret”

Stars: Kellie Pickler (“Christmas at Graceland”), Tyler Hynes (“UnReal”) and Patrick Duffy (“Dallas”)

Saturday, November 16: “Double Holiday”

Stars: Kristoffer Polaha (“Condor”) and Carly Pope (“Arrow”)

Sunday, November 17: “The Christmas Club”

Stars: Elizabeth Mitchell (“Lost”) and Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”)

Saturday, November 23: “Picture a Perfect Christmas”

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

Sunday, November 24: “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays”

Stars: Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

Monday, November 25: “Check Inn to Christmas”

Stars: Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End”) and Wes Brown (“Deception”)

Tuesday, November 26: “A Gift to Remember 2”

Stars: Ali Liebert (“Ten Days in the Valley”), Peter Porte (“Baby Daddy”) and Tina Lifford (“Parenthood”)

Wednesday, November 27: “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen”

Stars: Erin Krakow (“Army Wives”), Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”) and Kimberley Sustad (“Unspeakable”)

Thursday, November 28: “Write Before Christmas”

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)

Friday, November 29: “Christmas at the Plaza”

Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

Saturday, November 30: “Christmas in Rome”

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)

Sunday, December 1: “Christmas Town”

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

Saturday, December 7: Hallmark Hall of Fame “A Christmas Love Story”

Stars: Tony® and Emmy® Award winner Kristin Chenoweth (You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, “Pushing Daisies”), Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”), Keith Robinson (“Saints & Sinners”, Dreamgirls), and Kevin Quinn (“Bunk’d”)

Sunday, December 8: “Christmas at Dollywood”

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”), and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 9 to 5)

Saturday, December 14: “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy”

Stars: Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”)

Sunday, December 15: “Alice in Christmasland”

Stars: TBD

Saturday, December 21: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Stars: Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”)

Sunday, December 22: “Holiday Date”

Stars: Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”) and Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”)

Wednesday, December 25: “When Calls the Heart Christmas”

Stars: Erin Krakow (“Army Wives”), Pascale Hutton (“Royal Pains”), Jack Wagner (“Melrose Place”), Kavan Smith (“Stargate: Atlantis”), Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”), Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Chris McNally (“Altered Carbon”), Martin Cummins (“Riverdale”) and Andrea Brooks (“Supergirl”)

Saturday, December 28: “New Year, New Me”

Stars: TBD

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES’ ‘MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS’

All premieres are at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, October 25: “A Merry Christmas Match”

Stars: Ashley Newbrough (“Privileged”) and Kyle Dean Massey (“Nashville”)

Thursday, October 31: “Nostalgic Christmas”

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay (“Royal Pains”) and Trevor Donovan (“Sun Records”)

Friday, November 1: “Two Turtle Doves”

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“Awkward”) and Michael Rady (“Timeless”)

Thursday, November 7: “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas”

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That) and Benjamin Ayres (“Suits”)

Friday, November 8: “Holiday for Heroes”

Stars: Marc Blucas (“The Fix”), Melissa Claire Egan (“The Young and the Restless”) and Patti Murin (“Chicago Med”)

Thursday, November 14: “A Christmas Miracle”

Stars: Tamera Mowry – Housley (“The Real”), Brooks Darnell (“The Young and the Restless”) and Barry Bostwick (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”)

Friday, November 15: “A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love” from Executive Producers Kathie Lee Gifford, SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt

Stars: Kathie Lee Gifford (“Then Came You”), Cindy Busby (“Date My Dad”) and Ben Hollingsworth (“Code Black”)

Thursday, November 21: “Our Christmas Love Song”

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Nashville”)

Friday, November 22: “Christmas Under the Stars”

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)

Friday, November 29: “The Christmas Wish”

Stars: Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Paul Campbell (“Spun Out”)

Thursday, December 5: “This Time of Year”

Stars: Laura Osnes (“Elementary”) and Stephen Huszar (“Ruby Herring Mysteries”)

Friday, December 6: “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” from Executive Producer Blake Shelton

Thursday, December 12: “Christmas in Montana”

Stars: TBD

Friday, December 13: “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday”

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives”) and Carlo Marks (“Smallville”)

Thursday, December 19: “An Unforgettable Christmas”

Stars: Ashley Greene (Twilight)

Friday, December 20: “A Family Christmas Gift”

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Patti LaBelle (“Star”), and Dion Johnstone (“Star Falls”)

