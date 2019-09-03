Charles has a proposition for Liza in Younger season finale clip, plus see Diana's wedding dress

Younger type TV Show Network TV Land Genre Comedy,

Romance

Here comes the bride…and also another layer to the seasons-old Team Josh (Nico Tortorella) or Team Charles (Peter Hermann) question!

After last week’s letter (to Josh and maybe even Charles too?) and painful confrontations, it seems like Charles is about to make things even more complicated by bringing whisky and Harry Potter into the equation. In EW’s exclusive clip above from the season 6 finale, Charles invites Liza (Sutton Foster) and Caitlin (Tessa Albertson) on a trip to Scotland along with his kids so they can all get to know each other better — seems like someone sees a very clear future together, and it sure ain’t Liza! Of course, they’re interrupted by the ever irksome and self-serving Quinn (Laura Benanti), which can only mean trouble for the publishing house.

There’s also the little matter of the highly-anticipated wedding between Diana (Miriam Shor) and plumber/former porn star Enzo (Chris Tardio) to enjoy in the finale!! Sneak an exclusive peek below at her lavish dress (and, naturally, statement necklace)!

Image zoom TV Land

With all that in store and Kelsey’s (Hilary Duff) future at Millennial in question, tuning into the season finale is as obvious a course of action as picking Josh over Charles.

The Younger season finale airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. on TV Land.

