What to Watch on Tuesday: Trouble is brewing on the season 2 premiere of Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C.

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

“The chickens are coming home to roost,” in season 2 of Mayans M.C., series co-showrunner Elgin James tells EW, and as a result, there are quite a few characters that are in danger. Sons of Anarchy’s Happy (David Labrava) had something to do with the murder of Marisol Reyes, and her son EZ (JD Pardo) is hot on the case. The results of the investigation will hopefully help EZ and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) find some common ground. And not a minute too soon, as Bishop (Michael Irby) grows increasingly frustrated by the tension between the pair.

Speaking of the Reyes men, Felipe (Edward James Olmos) needs to confront his past and fast. There’s a troublemaker in the midst and he’s asking about Ignacio Cortina. With his sons getting closer to the truth, Felipe can no longer keep his story wrapped up neatly in a little box. On the cartel side, Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) looks comfortable trading his kutte for tailored suits as he enters into his new role as Miguel Galindo’s (Danny Pino) consiglieri.

Will the career change herald a new era that sees the cartel and the M.C. working more closely together? Maybe, but in the meantime, Bishop is just happy that his cousin Marcus is busy with Galindo business so that he can run the club without being under the microscope of “El Padrino.” —Rosy Cordero

What Else to Watch:

8 p.m.

America’s Got Talent (semifinals 1) — NBC

Bachelor in Paradise — ABC

9 p.m.

Chopped (Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, and Mike Lookinland are guest judges) — Food Network

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

10 p.m.

Hard Knocks (season finale) — HBO

Greenleaf (season premiere) — OWN

*times are ET and subject to change