WandaVision cast promises 'bonkers' show will go where Marvel films could not

WandaVision is ready to show audiences a side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they’ve never seen before.

The stars of the highly anticipated Disney+ series recently stopped by EW and PEOPLE’s video studio backstage at Disney’s D23 Expo and teased what to expect from the show, which centers on Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision. Olsen hinted that they would be diving into popular comic book history that the MCU movies haven’t necessarily had time for, while also playing with classic sitcom conventions.

“It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters,” she said.

“That’s where it starts,” Bettany added, “and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

“Just from starting from Age of Ultron,” Olsen said, “the things that I’ve loved about the Scarlet Witch are things we’re getting to explore now. And I’m very nervous and excited about it in all the fun ways. But I think we finally get to go down some roads in comic books that are favorites and explore, and it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Bettany agreed, noting, “I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that. Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do.… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

“Bonkers” definitely seems like the right world, because the last time we saw Vision on screen, in Avengers: Infinity War, he was brutally killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin). Wanda got some measure of vengeance by helping to defeat a time-traveling version of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, but with that film’s introduction of alternate timelines, as well as Vision’s obvious involvement in WandaVision, some fans have hypothesized that the legendary Scarlet Witch may either be playing with time in the show or taking a page out of “House of M” and manipulating reality on a wider scale than moviegoing fans are used to.

As Bettany said, “I think people are going to be really blown away by it.”

Watch the video above for more from Olsen and Bettany, as well as their costars Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

