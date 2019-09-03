Of all the characters from the Transformers universe to unite Autobot and Decepticon, that would be Starscream.

In EW’s exclusive Transformers: Cyberverse season 2 trailer, Starscream has gone mad with power. The footage shows the Decepticon siphoning power from the Allspark, the life and power source of these mechanical shape-shifters. Now, he presents a threat to everyone.

“As long as he is a threat, we must work together,” Optimus Prime tells Megatron. The two, for now, are in agreement.

Season 2 picks up right where season 1 left off, with the Autobots closer than ever to finding the Allspark. The new episodes, premiering on Cartoon Network in the U.S. on Sep. 7, will also see the Transformers using their new ability to convert vehicles into “Spark Armor” to a variety of effects: turning boats into mech suits to battle Sharkticons in the water and turning planes into jetpacks to battle the Seeker Squadron in the air.

Transformers: Cyberverse debuted a year ago in September with 1980s-inspired character designs for the Autobots and Decepticons. Characters like Bumblebee, Grimlock, and Windblade return in their ongoing battle against Megatron.

