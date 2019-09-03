The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast teases what Sharon's been up to, other plot hints

The cast of forthcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are shielding plot details pretty fiercely — but when they sat down in EW and PEOPLE’s video studio backstage at Disney’s D23 Expo, they did tease a few hints.

Most notably, they had some things to say about Emily VanCamp’s character Sharon Carter. “We’re obviously going to find out where Sharon’s been all this time because she’s been on the run,” VanCamp teased. Sharon first met the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) while she was spying on Captain America (Chris Evans) as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. during the events of Captain America: Winter Soldier. Carter went on to work for the CIA, but sided with Cap in his efforts to protect Bucky Barnes (Stan) and even garnered a kiss from Steve during Captain America: Civil War.

Carter is also the niece of Steve’s long-time love Peggy Carter, who he reunited with via time travel during the finale of Endgame. Which leaves a lot of questions and complications when it comes to Sharon, where she’s been, and what she’s known (as well as that kiss!).

The events of the series take place sometime after this May’s Avengers: Endgame, which saw Captain America’s shield and title passed to Falcon. “This will be a much deeper dive on both of their pasts and both of their presents, post-Endgame, in a way that is cool,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased at a D23 expo panel.

Stan is equally perplexed by these questions about Sharon. “I’m still thinking about that kiss. Still trying to figure it all out,” he said of Sharon’s relationship with his onscreen best friend, Captain America. “I’m very excited to see what happened to Sharon and obviously who John Walker (Wyatt Russell) is after Endgame, and I think it’s going to be fun.”

While there are still so many things to reveal, Mackie is anticipating the series for a less spoiler-ridden reason. “I’m excited for my kids to see me in something that I don’t have to force them to see,” he tells EW. “Because I feel like now with Disney+ they’re going to be watching it all the time anyway, so I’m excited for them to just want to watch me work.”

Watch the clip above for more. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently slated for a Fall 2020 release date on the upcoming streaming platform Disney+.

