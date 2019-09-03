Exclusive: See Nathan Fillion face new dangers in The Rookie season 2 trailer

The Rookie (TV series) type TV Show Network ABC Genre Crime

If you thought Nathan Fillion got into some scrapes on The Rookie last season, he’s just getting started.

The new trailer for season 2, which EW premieres exclusively above, shows Fillion’s character John Nolan in even more dangerous scenarios, picking up from where the season 1 finale left off with the LAPD responding to the terrorist threat of a weaponized virus. Fillion and the rest of the returning cast feature in the new trailer, as well as a series of exclusive season 2 cast portraits, which EW debuts below.

Season 2 appears to be picking up exactly where season 1 left off. Nolan (Fillion) is six months into his career as a cop (and as the oldest rookie in the LAPD). Thus far, he’s used his life experience, sense of humor, and determination to keep up with rookies twenty years his junior. Season 2 kicks off with the second half of Nolan’s rookie year, where he’ll face new challenges, romantic relationships, and deadly criminals as he searches to decide what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.

Afton Williamson, who portrayed Nolan’s commanding officer and mentor Talia Bishop throughout season 1, is noticeably absent from these photos. Williamson announced her decision to leave The Rookie earlier this summer, and her allegations of racial discrimination, bullying, and more are still being investigated.

The remainder of season 1’s core cast is back for more, however, including Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Grey, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, and Titus Makin and Melissa O’Neill as Nolan’s fellow rookies Jackson West and Lucy Chen. Their season 2 cast photo showcases them ready for duty against a hazy Los Angeles skyline. Their individual portraits offer a different side of the characters with Nolan looking a tad more serious than his humor often suggests, and the normally dour Sergeant Grey all smiles.

Watch the clip above for more and scroll down to see the exclusive cast portraits. The Rookie returns to ABC Sept. 29 on a new night, now moving to Sundays after premiering on and holding down a Tuesday night time slot last season.

