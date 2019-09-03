Ryan Murphy developing A Chorus Line mini-series, Ewan McGregor-led Halston series for Netflix

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The latest Ryan Murphy news could quite possibly result in one singular sensation (or maybe you’ll feel nothing).

On Tuesday, a Time cover story dropped revealing the next slate of projects the multi-hyphenate has in development at Netflix. Among them are a 10-part mini-series adaptation of iconic Broadway musical A Chorus Line and a series about famed fashion designer Halston starring Ewan McGregor as the couturier. EW has confirmed the news.

A Chorus Line won nine Tony awards and the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for its behind-the-scenes look at the struggles and aspirations of a group of Broadway dancers. It became the longest-running Broadway show in history until it was unseated by Cats in 1997 and now the revival of Chicago. The musical holds an almost mythical status among theater lovers, and it fits in nicely with Murphy’s already in the works feature film adaptation of last season’s cult favorite musical The Prom. Not that Murphy has ever shied away from his love of musical theater, considering Glee was part of what shot him to new heights as a creator.

But that’s not all that Murphy has on tap. In other Broadway-related news, he also revealed musical theater legend Patti LuPone is joining previously announced Holland Taylor in the Netflix series Hollywood, which will debut next May. Murphy told Time the series is a “look at Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed.”

Murphy also announced a slate of documentaries in the works, including A Secret Love about a closeted lesbian couple who didn’t come out until they were in their 80s, as well as a 10-part series about Andy Warhol and a docuseries about the most stylish people in the world.

Just in case you’re wondering where longtime Murphy muse and collaborator Jessica Lange fits into all of this, never fear. Murphy also has another title in the works that will feature the actress. “Jessica Lange and I are working on a piece about Marlene Dietrich in Vegas in the early ’60s,” he told Time. “But I’m so booked. When am I going to do it? I don’t know.” It’s unclear if this project would be a film or a mini-series.

This is all in addition to Murphy’s already booming list of titles, which includes his streaming debut with September’s Ben Platt-led The Politician, the aforementioned The Prom adaptation, an adaptation of his Tony-winning play The Boys in the Band, and a One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel Ratched starring Sarah Paulson. On the non-streaming side of television, he’s still got 911 and its spin-off 911: Lone Star, as well as the ongoing FX series Pose and his acclaimed anthology series American Horror Story and American Crime Story.

Looks like we’ll have no shortage of the fruits of what Murphy did for love in the months (and years) to come.

Read more from Time‘s interview with Murphy.

