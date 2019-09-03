The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

Here’s a new look at The Mandalorian.

Below the bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal fights a pair of Trandoshans in an exclusive new photo from upcoming the Disney+ series. Star Wars fans first glimpsed a Trandoshan when Bossk appeared Darth Vader’s bounty hunter roll call in The Empire Strikes Back. Neither of these guys are Bossk but apparently The Mandalorian has run afoul of notorious reptilian-looking hunting enthusiasts:

The Mandalorian is the first live-action Star Wars TV series and it’s set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The drama from showrunner Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars) follows a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy as he sets out to collect a particularly difficult prize. The show also stars Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Taika Waititi and Ming-Na Wen (read more about their roles).

Check out the first Mandalorian trailer that was revealed at the D23 Expo:

The Mandalorian lands on Disney+ on Nov. 12; follow @jameshibberd for more Star Wars scoop.

