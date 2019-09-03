Leslie Jones breaks silence on SNL exit with her own DMX Challenge video

Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

“Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live.”

Leslie Jones publicly addressed her departure from NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series in a heartfelt message shared on Twitter, accompanied by her own spin on the DMX Challenge.

The comedienne gave thanks to SNL‘s executive producer Lorne Michaels, the writers and crew, her fellow cast mates (including her Ghostbusters costar Kate McKinnon and “porcelain-skinned Ken doll” Colin Jost), and her fans.

To Michaels, she wrote, “You’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you.”

Meanwhile, the video, set to DMX’s “What They Really Want,” runs down some of Jones’ most iconic characters after five seasons on SNL.

“I will miss holding it down with Kenan [Thompson] everyday, I will miss Cecily [Strong]’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed,” Jones continued. “And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!! Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people.”

News of Jones’ leave from the show came a week ago, a month before the start of season 45.

Jones, who recently voiced a main role in The Angry Birds Movie 2, had nabbed her own Netflix stand-up comedy special to air in 2020, as well as a hosting gig on the upcoming Supermarket Sweep reboot. She’s also filming a role in the Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America.

Speaking to her fans on Twitter, Jones teased, “I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon!”

Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people.

and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating

