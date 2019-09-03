Legacies type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Hope Mikaelson saved the day. In Legacies‘ season 1 finale, the tribrid sacrificed herself in order to put an end to the hell dimension known as Malivore. But in doing so, Hope was erased from the memories of everyone she’d ever met. So it should come as no surprise that Hope is nowhere to be seen in the first photos from the drama’s upcoming second season.

The photos take us back to summer in Mystic Falls, where MG and Lizzie are having a heart-to-heart, the twins have found some sort of glowing crystal, Josie and Landon are making music and playing a chess, and much more. Then there’s Alaric, whose headmaster status was up in the air at the end of season 1, and based on his facial hair, we’re betting things didn’t go his way.

One bit of good news for Hope fans? The episode is titled “I’ll Never Give Up Hope.”

See the new photos above and below:

Legacies returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

