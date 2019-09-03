John Krasinski previews season 2 of Jack Ryan: 'He's a changed man'

Image zoom Sophie Mutevelian/Amazon Studios

John Krasinski says his Jack Ryan is a “changed man” coming into season 2—and EW has an exclusive look at the action.

“This is a guy who very openly stated, ‘Here’s all the work. Go get the bad guys. I don’t want to be a part of it,’ ” the executive producer and star tells EW of the CIA analyst-turned-operative. “But now his eyes have been opened and he can’t go back.”

Where he can go is on a mission spanning the U.S., U.K., Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the Venezuelan president’s nefarious plot. Wendell Pierce will return as James Greer while Michael Kelly and Noomi Rapace join the cast, the latter playing Jack’s potential love interest…or nemesis?

Image zoom John Krasinski and Noomi Rapace Sophie Mutevelian/Amazon Studios

“I want to team up with her so bad, and probably have feelings for her, but also am constantly aware this is espionage,” says Krasinksi. “This isn’t a date at the mall. This can go south at any time.”

Season 2 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is “coming soon” on Amazon Prime Video.

