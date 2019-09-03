Comic-Con 2019
Friends' Central Perk couch coming to landmarks worldwide

By Tyler Aquilina
September 03, 2019
Friends

Friends featured a number of now-famous furniture pieces over its decade-long run, none more famous than Central Perk’s iconic orange couch. That sofa played host to numerous scenes and conversations from the series’ first episode onward, and remains an immediately recognizable symbol of the show, holding a sacred photo-op spot on the Warner Bros. studio tour.

Fans outside of Los Angeles, then, will likely rejoice at this news: In celebration of the show’s upcoming 25th anniversary, 30 replicas of the Central Perk couch will pop up at locations around the world this month, courtesy of Warner Bros. Television. According to USA Today, which first reported the news, these locations will include the Grand Canyon, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and…Stonehenge.

This move may not be universally well-received, to say the least. New Yorkers have already raised protests about plans to place one of the couches in Greenwich Village, which would require shutting down a sidewalk.

Friends, which premiered Sept. 22, 1994 on NBC, has inspired a whole host of tributes and celebrations for its 25th anniversary, including pop-up locations in both New York and Los Angeles.

See the full list of couch-replica locales below.

  • Empire State Building (New York)
  • Friends Pop-Up Experience (New York)
  • Tribeca Television Festival (New York)
  • Grand Canyon (Arizona)
  • Maggie Daley Park (Chicago)
  • Willis Tower (Chicago)
  • Jackson Square (New Orleans)
  • Klyde Warren Park (Dallas)
  • Reunion Tower (Dallas)
  • US Bank Tower (Los Angeles)
  • AT&T stores (Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, Anchorage, Alaska; Mall of America in Minnesota)
  • Toronto International Film Festival
  • The London Eye (U.K.)
  • Venice International Film Festival (Italy)
  • Stonehenge (U.K.)
  • Ross Fountain (Edinburgh, Scotland)
  • Cardiff Castle (Wales)
  • Potters Field/Tower Bridge (London)
  • Triton Fountain (Rome)
  • Royal Palace (Madrid)
  • Burj Khalifa (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)
  • Comic-Con Africa (Johannesburg)
  • Bogota, Colombia
  • Mexico City
  • Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Buenos Aires, Argentina

