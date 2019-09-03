Former American Idol contestant Haley Smith dies in crash at 26

By Sydney Bucksbaum
September 03, 2019 at 03:19 PM EDT

American Idol

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Former American Idol contestant Haley Smith has died. She was 26.

The season 11 contestant crashed her motorcycle in Millinocket, Maine, on Aug. 31 at 2:00 a.m., which resulted in her death, local police and Maine’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to EW. An investigation into the one-vehicle accident is pending, but police believe that “she failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed.”

Smith, who was originally from Utah, initially made it through the Colorado auditions back in 2012 but was eliminated in the second round in Hollywood. She was known for wowing the American Idol judges Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, and Randy Jackson with her folk twist on Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good.”

“We are sorry to hear of the passing of Haley Smith and our thoughts and prayers are with her family,” a rep for American Idol said in a statement to EW.

Related content:

American Idol

Ryan Seacrest hosts as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan guide aspiring singers on their way to superstardom.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 16
episodes
  • 574
Genre
Premiere
  • 06/11/02
creator
  • Simon Fuller
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage

Episode Recaps

Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST