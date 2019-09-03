Between Two Ferns type TV Show

It’s always interesting when a web series takes the next step to become an actual movie or TV show. How much of the original charm will be lost amidst the big-budget expansion? Now it’s time for Zach Galifianakis‘ series Between Two Ferns, which featured the actor mocking talk show interviews with real celebrity guests on a plant-filled stage, to become a Netflix movie. In the process, the story is expanding beyond interviews to a full-on road trip — but only because Galifianakis and his crew temporarily killed Matthew McConaughey and need to make up for it.

The new trailer for Netflix’s Between Two Ferns opens with Galifianakis interviewing McConaughey, asking him weird questions like “I notice that you’re wearing a shirt. Is everything okay?” But things get much weirder when a leak springs in the studio and Galifianakis and McConaughey are both suddenly bombarded by water. Will Ferrell subsequently asserts that McConaughey actually died — or rather, “he was brought back to life, but he was momentarily dead.” To make up for it, Galifianakis has to take his two ferns on the road and record 10 more interviews with the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Jon Hamm, and more. It’s not all interviews, though. At the end of the trailer, Galifianakis finds himself flirting with none other than Chrissy Teigen.

Watch the trailer above. Between Two Ferns hits Netflix on Sept. 20.

