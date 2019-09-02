What to Watch on Monday: Angela's return has Clay confused on Bachelor in Paradise

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Steven Universe The Movie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 6 p.m. on Cartoon Network

It’s been two years since the events of Steven Universe season 5 and our titular hero is now 16 years old. More importantly, he has a neck! Yes, after nearly six years, the animators finally gave the character something he was missing. “One of the most difficult design problems was how Steven’s head connects to his body,” showrunner Rebecca Sugar tells EW. “To finally be able to draw him with a neck is liberating for us.” Of course, there’s lots of other stuff going besides the neck. Steven returns home to Beach City, content with spending time with his friends and hoping things will never change. As expected, things do change: a new villain arrives on earth to set a cataclysmic plot into motion. Who is she? Why is she doing this? It’s all part of the mystery Sugar hopes to maintain before the movie’s premiere on Cartoon Network. And then there’s the whole musical aspect to Steven Universe The Movie. For Sugar, “It’s so character-based and it’s such an emotional story for a musical, because people need to be driven to the point where they need to sing about how they’re feeling.” —Nick Romano

Related content:

Bachelor in Paradise

Image zoom ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Poor Clay. Just as he was getting closer to Nicole, his ex-girlfriend Angela shows up to be Krystal’s bridesmaids at her wedding to Chris — and those feelings for her that he thought were long gone apparently aren’t. So where does that leave Nicole and Clay? And what about Angela’s relationship with Mike? Then there’s the Tayshia-JPJ-Derek love triangle, which is complicated by Derek, who it appears is out for revenge. And Dean is back … but his mustache isn’t! —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What Else to Watch



Streaming

Untouchable — Hulu

8 p.m.

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders — Lifetime

American Ninja Warrior — NBC

So You Think You Can Dance — Fox

10 p.m.

The Hills: New Beginnings — MTV

*times are ET and subject to change