Seth Rogen is an actor, director, writer, and… a chef?

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season of Netflix’s cooking series The Chef Show, above, Rogen joins his Lion King director Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi to prove his skills at preparing a chicken dish. When Choi informs him that the dish involves a pork sauce, Rogen expresses confusion. “Is there pork in there or is it sauce for a pork? This is a confusing recipe guys, no one’s going to be able to cook this,” he says, laughing.

The Chef Show, which launched its first season in June and which was based on Favreau’s 2014 film Chef, follows the director and Choi as they experiment with their favorite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring, and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world along the way.

In addition to Rogen, EW can exclusively confirm that other guests for the show’s second season, which is being dubbed Volume 2, will include chef Daniele Uditi of Pizzana, chef Wes Avila of Guerilla Tacos, Andrew Rea, and chef David Chang.

Favreau, who created the upcoming Star Wars universe entry The Mandalorian for Disney+, will bring a bit of that magic from a galaxy far, far away to Chef Show with an episode filmed at George Lucas’ famed Skywalker Ranch. Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars director Dave Filoni will join Favreau for that episode to talk all things Star Wars and cook with fresh ingredients from the ranch.

“Seth and Skywalker! Volume 2 is off to a great start,” Choi told EW. “Loved filming these episodes and can’t wait for you all to see them.”

The Chef Show is executive produced and directed by Favreau. Choi and Annie Johnson also serve as executive producers. The second season of the show will stream on Netflix starting Sept. 13.

