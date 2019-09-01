Watch the first teaser for Rhythm + Flow with Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I.

Let the games begin.

The first teaser for Netflix’s first music competition show, Rhythm + Flow, just dropped. In the clip, which can be viewed above, hosts Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris search for the next hip-hop sensation. The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip-hop epicenters such as Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their dreams.

Starting Oct. 9, new episodes of the show will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hourlong episodes. Week 1 will feature four episodes of auditions, while week 2 will showcase episodes 5-7, which will cover cyphers, rap battles, and music videos. The last three episodes, which cover samples, collaborations, and the finale, will stream Oct. 23.

Rhythm + Flow is produced by Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co. Executive producers include the series’ three stars as well as John Legend, Jeff Pollack, Jeff Gaspin, Jesse Collins, Nikki Boella, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius.

