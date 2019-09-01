Brian Austin Green reunites with 90210 BFF at Peach Pit pop-up honoring Luke Perry

BH90210 type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

BH90210 star Brian Austin Green reunited with his former onscreen best friend at the Peach Pit charity pop-up honoring Luke Perry on Friday. Douglas Emerson, who played Scott Scanlon in the original series, Beverly Hills, 90210, surprised Green at the event.

The sweet moment was captured on the Instagram account for Green’s podcast and showed the two hugging it out with cheers and claps from the crowd. “Emerson flew in just to see the look on Brian’s face — and we couldn’t be happier!” read the caption.

Green’s character, David Silver, was best friends with Scanlon on the original series before David joined the popular gang. Scanlon left the show after season 2 and quit acting, later joining the Air Force.

The pop-up took place at Johnny Rockets in Los Angeles. The restaurant was transformed to look like the after-school hangout from the show. Ian Ziering, who stars on the current Fox series, and Joe E. Tata, who played the owner of the Peach Pit on the original series and the 2008 revival, also attended the event. The proceeds raised were donated to charity in honor of original cast member Perry, who died earlier this year.

Friday’s event follows the first BH90210 pop-up in Los Angeles that took place Aug. 2-3 and reopened from Aug. 16 to the end of September. Fans who bought tickets can experience retro diner decor and themed food like the Mega Burger, Brandon (Veggie) SandWalsh, and the famous Peach Pit Floats.

The revived series debuted Aug. 7 and features stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Green, and Tori Spelling playing heightened versions of themselves in a drama that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.

