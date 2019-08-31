Fall TV This Is Us type TV Show Network NBC Genre Drama

You’ve seen the photos. You’ve read the quotes. And now, on this Labor Day weekend, This Is Us is giving you some moving images of the Pearsons — and their new extended family — in season 4.

“It’s so strange, isn’t it?” ’70s-era Rebecca (Mandy Moore) says to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). “How just like that, a complete stranger can become such a… big part of your story. It’s actually kind of terrifying, you know?” And with that, the first trailer for season 4 of NBC’s hit family drama reunites you with the parents who raised the Big Three, and introduces you to a wealth of complete strangers (played by some familiar faces) that are about to become part of this extended clan.

There’s Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time) as either an active soldier, a veteran, or a big fan of camo. She’s greeted warmly with a homecoming hug by Nick Wechsler (Revenge). Meanwhile, Omar Epps (House) is working at a body shop. Not one but two When They See Us stars — Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake — are seen staring at something and kissing a child, respectively. Keep an eye out for M. Night Shyamalan, who is a master of the twist like TIU creator Dan Fogelman. (Given that Kevin has landed a big new movie this season, we have a sixth sense that Shyamalan is playing himself, as the director of said film.) There’s a young man with a keyboard. There’s a very young version of the Big Three. Also new to the family: Timothy Omundson (Pysch), Bahara Golestani (Animal Kingdom), Julian Silva (Queen of the South), and Auden Thornton (Bull).

It is being left unknown for now as to who these characters are, what era we find them in, how they fit into the greater Pearson plan, and how many episodes they will appear in. But as the trailer reminds, “If you think you know what’s coming next, you don’t know us.” You will start to get to know these new faces — while saying hello to some old ones — in the season 4 premiere on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Make sure that your DVRs don’t stop recording at the usual time, as the trailer also reveals that the premiere will be extended by several minutes.

Rewatch the trailer — which was released after much hype and mystery — to pick up more clues. Next, read what Fogelman had to say about the “big, sprawling, ambitious” season 4 — and why star Sterling K. Brown calls the premiere “subversive” and “disruptive.”

And to see some first-look photos from the first two episodes of season 4, head over here.

