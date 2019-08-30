What to Watch this weekend: Binge The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Carnival Row

Image zoom

FRIDAY

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Even if you’ve never seen Jim Henson’s cult-favorite 1982 film The Dark Crystal, the new Netflix prequel series is a visually spectacular feat of magnificent world-building that can impress new viewers just as much as diehard fans. Set on the beautiful world of Thra, the plot follows members of the well-meaning Gelfling race as they rebel after uncovering horrific truths about the Skeksis, the evil bird-like creatures who rule over them. Yes, there’s a lot of fantasy-flavored jargon, but the combination of a top-notch voice cast (including Taron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mark Hamill, and many more) with beautiful Henson-style puppets makes the story engaging and easy to follow. “It’s so, so complicated to build a puppet, hire puppeteers, all that stuff,” director Louis Leterrier tells EW. “We chose the long, hardest road, and we’re very thankful [we did]. It looks absolutely stunning.” —Christian Holub

Carnival Row

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

Though a big-budget fantasy drama (starring Orlando Bloom to boot), Amazon Prime’s Carnival Row is a far cry from the medieval worlds of Tolkien or Game of Thrones. Set in a steampunky, Victorian London-esque city where mythical creatures live as refugees, the show moodily blends noir, fantasy, political drama, social commentary, and romance into a richly realized world. As human Inspector Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate (Bloom) hunts a serial killer, his former lover, faerie Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) arrives in the city after fleeing her war-torn homeland. All the while, tensions between the human and “fae” populations continue to grow. “It’s a fantasy story, but with the social awareness of a sci-fi story,” co-creator Travis Beacham tells EW of the series, though he adds any allegory was subordinate to “delivering a very ripping yarn.” “You’re going to see a lot of characters have secrets,” he teases. “And there’s secrets wrapped within secrets.” —Tyler Aquilina

SATURDAY

Image zoom Steven Ackerman/Crown Media

My One & Only

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Hallmark

Reluctant to be a contestant on a dating filming at a Wyoming ranch show called The One, Stephanie (Pascale Hutton), a young executive takes a leap of faith and unexpectedly falls in love, not with the guy she’s paired up with on the reality show, but a local rancher (Sam Page).

SUNDAY

Image zoom Peter Kramer/HBO

Succession

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m on HBO

The Roys are back on their merger bullsh— with Shiv shadowing Logan and Kendall as they attempt to sway a Pierce executive (played by guest star Holly Hunter) into believing that conservative network ATN would not poison the integrity of the rival, Pulitzer Prize-winning news organization upon acquiring them. Meanwhile Roman finds his way into a mascot uniform, Tom and Greg have an alleged Nazi to deal with, and presidential candidate Connor has a eulogy to give. If that’s not enough of a sell, throw in an office-wide lockdown that screws with all of the above. —Marcus Jones

