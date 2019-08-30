What to Watch this weekend: Binge The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Carnival Row

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Even if you’ve never seen Jim Henson’s cult-favorite 1982 film The Dark Crystal, the new Netflix prequel series is a visually spectacular feat of magnificent world-building that can impress new viewers just as much as diehard fans. Set on the beautiful world of Thra, the plot follows members of the well-meaning Gelfling race as they rebel after uncovering horrific truths about the Skeksis, the evil bird-like creatures who rule over them. Yes, there’s a lot of fantasy-flavored jargon, but the combination of a top-notch voice cast (including Taron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mark Hamill, and many more) with beautiful Henson-style puppets makes the story engaging and easy to follow. “It’s so, so complicated to build a puppet, hire puppeteers, all that stuff,” director Louis Leterrier tells EW. “We chose the long, hardest road, and we’re very thankful [we did]. It looks absolutely stunning.” —Christian Holub
Related content:
- Netflix’s The Dark Crystal prequel reveals first photos, huge voice cast
- See the full voice cast for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance — and the puppets they’re playing
Carnival Row
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Series Debut
Though a big-budget fantasy drama (starring Orlando Bloom to boot), Amazon Prime’s Carnival Row is a far cry from the medieval worlds of Tolkien or Game of Thrones. Set in a steampunky, Victorian London-esque city where mythical creatures live as refugees, the show moodily blends noir, fantasy, political drama, social commentary, and romance into a richly realized world. As human Inspector Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate (Bloom) hunts a serial killer, his former lover, faerie Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) arrives in the city after fleeing her war-torn homeland. All the while, tensions between the human and “fae” populations continue to grow. “It’s a fantasy story, but with the social awareness of a sci-fi story,” co-creator Travis Beacham tells EW of the series, though he adds any allegory was subordinate to “delivering a very ripping yarn.” “You’re going to see a lot of characters have secrets,” he teases. “And there’s secrets wrapped within secrets.” —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
- Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne hunt a killer in new Carnival Row trailer
- Amazon renews Carnival Row before its debut
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Keeping Faith (season 2 premiere) — Acorn TV
The Great British Baking Show — Netflix
The A List (series debut) — Netflix
The Good Bandit (series debut) — Netflix
Angel of Mine (movie starring Noomi Rapace, Yvonne Strahovski, Luke Evans) — VOD
7:30 p.m.
VICE News Tonight (“Escaping the Kingdom”) — HBO
SATURDAY
My One & Only
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Hallmark
Reluctant to be a contestant on a dating filming at a Wyoming ranch show called The One, Stephanie (Pascale Hutton), a young executive takes a leap of faith and unexpectedly falls in love, not with the guy she’s paired up with on the reality show, but a local rancher (Sam Page).
Related content:
- Hallmark orders 40 new Christmas movies
- Hallmark orders the first three Christmas movies of 2019
- Lacey Chabert to star in her EIGHTH Hallmark Christmas movie
What Else to Watch
1 & 1:30 p.m.
Addiction Unplugged — A&E
9 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible — Food Network
SUNDAY
Succession
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m on HBO
The Roys are back on their merger bullsh— with Shiv shadowing Logan and Kendall as they attempt to sway a Pierce executive (played by guest star Holly Hunter) into believing that conservative network ATN would not poison the integrity of the rival, Pulitzer Prize-winning news organization upon acquiring them. Meanwhile Roman finds his way into a mascot uniform, Tom and Greg have an alleged Nazi to deal with, and presidential candidate Connor has a eulogy to give. If that’s not enough of a sell, throw in an office-wide lockdown that screws with all of the above. —Marcus Jones
Related content:
- Succession season 2 premiere recap: Dead man walking
- Succession creator teases season 2 and beyond
- Succession star Sarah Snook teases big changes for Shiv in season 2
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Big Brother — CBS
Power — Starz
9 p.m.
The Affair — Showtime
10 p.m.
On Becoming a God in Central Florida — Showtime
Righteous Gemstones — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments