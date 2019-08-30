Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Valerie Harper‘s Mary Tyler Moore Show costars Ed Asner and Gavin MacLeod are among the many celebrities paying tribute to the actress who died Friday at the age of 80. Her cause of death is unknown at this time, but Harper was diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer in 2013, just four years after the actress had successfully beat lung cancer in 2009.

Harper was best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, for which she won three supporting actress Emmys. She also played the beloved character on the show’s spin-off, Rhoda, earning another Emmy and a Golden Globe, this time in a lead role. She also guest-starred on numerous television roles over the years, and competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2013.

Asner paid a loving tribute to his longtime Mary Tyler Moore Show costar shortly after news broke of her death, calling Harper “a beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine.” He continued: “Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon.”

Fellow Mary Tyler Moore Show costar Gavin MacLeod also reacted to Harper’s death. “My life has been so enriched by having the experience of working with Valerie and calling her a friend,” MacLeod wrote in a statement to the Associated Press. “In 1970, when a group of actors, producers and writers gathered together to read the Mary Tyler Moore show pilot. Val although she was unknown at that time, we all realized a talented, gifted actress had appeared.”

Topher Grace, who acted alongside Harper in a 2001 episode of That ’70s Show, wrote on Twitter that he was “so sad to hear that the amazing Valerie Harper passed away.” He continued, “‘Aunt Paula’ was as wonderful to work with as she was funny. My best to her family.”

Another show Harper had a guest spot on was Hot in Cleveland, and she left an indelible impression on fellow guest star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “Her career was one that I greatly admired and after getting the chance to work with her I soon fell in love with her spirit and soul,” Ferguson shared on his Facebook page. “My brief moments with Valerie will always be a highlight of MY life. God bless you and R.I.P. sweet Valerie Harper.”

From 2013-2018, Harper lent her voice talents to different characters on The Simpsons. Al Jean, executive producer for the animated show, shared a fun screengrab of one of her characters, with the caption, “Valerie Harper… pure joy.”

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal also shared what an influence Harper was to him. “One of our all-time favorites has passed. Wonderful, funny, lovely, supportive and a huge influence on and off stage, we love you, Valerie,” he wrote.

A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine. Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon. pic.twitter.com/FicADkSAzS — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 30, 2019

I was so sad to hear that the amazing Valerie Harper passed away. “Aunt Paula” was as wonderful to work with as she was funny. My best to her family. pic.twitter.com/DuOom2478j — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) August 30, 2019

Dear friend Valerie Harper –

We all celebrate her delightful talent –

Many may not know she was a fierce unionist. #SAG Board for years. We became fast friends during the #SAGaftra Commercials strike 2000.

Here we are w Connie Stevens supporting the #WGA Strike. #ValerieHarper pic.twitter.com/bNqjM636Gn — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) August 31, 2019

Valerie Harper was always the most gracious and the kindest actor on set. She will be missed. Rest In Peace. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kJdXYrmzmq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 30, 2019

Valerie Harper, one of a kind and one of the best. Thank you for the joy of your work and your dear heart. #RIPValerieHarper — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) August 31, 2019

May she Rest In Peace. Inspirational, kind, and so talented.🙏🏻 https://t.co/l6999HfIsX — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) August 31, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing of #ValerieHarper. She was incredibly courageous facing cancer with her humor and grace. Thinking of her devoted family, friends, and many fans. Like Mary Tyler Moore she could turn the world on with her smile. 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/iEHnWl2BTO — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 30, 2019

Valerie Harper passed away. She was a wonderful actress and brought me so much joy. She will be missed rip❤️ — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) August 30, 2019

My third show in Hollywood.. the vivacious Valerie was so welcoming and gracious … Rest In Peace https://t.co/ROwT5MWE09 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 31, 2019

Condolences to the family of Valerie Harper. Going to miss you Rhoda Morgenstern! 😢❌⭕️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 30, 2019

RIP to such a funny and talented lady. Sad day. https://t.co/FqZfm7h12A — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) August 30, 2019

One of our all-time favorites has passed. Wonderful, funny, lovely, supportive and a huge influence on and off stage, we love you, Valerie. https://t.co/SKrX7n4WYH — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) August 30, 2019

Thank you brilliant Valerie- you gave us so much!!💔 RIP Valerie Harper pic.twitter.com/URF0SuzCux — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 30, 2019

Even when she was down she danced and showed the world that she refused to let cancer beat her. Now Rhoda is with Mary in heaven. RIP Valerie Harper. You were the epitome of strength and humor. 😢🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/CEGWl4hfhA — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 30, 2019

