Netflix's The Dark Crystal prequel is basically a Game of Thrones reunion

If the citizens of Thra remind you a bit of Westeros, there’s a good reason for that.

Netflix’s The Dark Crystal prequel The Age of Resistance, which is now available on the streaming service, has four veterans from Game of Thrones among its massive celebrity voice cast.

Apart from stars Taron Egerton (as Gelfling crystal castle guard Rian) and Anya Taylor-Joy (as a Gelfling princess), there is also from the HBO drama …

Image zoom Netflix; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel (who played Missandei on GoT) as Deet, a Gelfling animal carer of the Grottan Clan.

Image zoom Netflix; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lena Headey (who played Cersei Lannister) as Maudra Fara/The Rock Singer: Leader of the Stonewood Clan.

Image zoom Netflix; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Natalie Dormer (who played Margaery Tyrell) as Onica: A member of the Sifa Clan and Tavra’s girlfriend.

Image zoom Netflix; Dave Benett/WireImage

Ralph Ineson (who played the House Pyke captain Dagmer Cleftjaw) as The Hunter.

