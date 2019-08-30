Netflix's The Dark Crystal prequel is basically a Game of Thrones reunion

By EW Staff
August 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM EDT

If the citizens of Thra remind you a bit of Westeros, there’s a good reason for that.

Netflix’s The Dark Crystal prequel The Age of Resistance, which is now available on the streaming service, has four veterans from Game of Thrones among its massive celebrity voice cast.

Apart from stars Taron Egerton (as Gelfling crystal castle guard Rian) and Anya Taylor-Joy (as a Gelfling princess), there is also from the HBO drama …

Netflix; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel (who played Missandei on GoT) as Deet, a Gelfling animal carer of the Grottan Clan.

Netflix; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lena Headey (who played Cersei Lannister) as Maudra Fara/The Rock Singer: Leader of the Stonewood Clan.

Netflix; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Natalie Dormer (who played Margaery Tyrell) as Onica: A member of the Sifa Clan and Tavra’s girlfriend.

Netflix; Dave Benett/WireImage

Ralph Ineson (who played the House Pyke captain Dagmer Cleftjaw) as The Hunter.

For more, check out our gallery of every celebrity in The Dark Crystal prequel The Age of Resistance and who they’re playing.

