Lucy Lawless says working with Parks and Recreation cast was 'everything you dreamed it would be'

The phrase “never meet your heroes” unfortunately exists for a reason, but thankfully it didn’t apply to that time Lucy Lawless guest-starred on Parks and Recreation.

The former Xena star played Ron Swanson’s (Nick Offerman) third wife on the beloved NBC comedy, and turns out the third time was the charm because she was Ron’s happily ever after. When it came to Lawless’ experience behind-the-scenes when the cameras weren’t rolling, it turns out things were just as lovely. (Honestly we wouldn’t have been able to handle it if she said otherwise.)

Lawless, currently starring on Acorn TV’s My Life Is Murder, visited PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to dish all about her time on Parks and Recreation, and her happy memories will make any superfan’s heart beat just a little faster. Watch her reminisce about how the cast was ‘everything you dreamed it would be’ in our video above.

Plus, wait until she dishes on how close Offerman and his real-life wife and Will & Grace star Megan Mullally, who played one of his nightmare ex-wives Tammy, really are. This is the vintage Parks and Rec content we’ll always welcome!

