Spend Labor Day weekend with the cast of Descendants 3, as Disney Channel shares insight into some of the fun elements behind the film.

EW has your exclusive sneak peek at the film’s fabulous fashion, where the ladies from the fantasy hit talk about their respective characters’ ensembles. The clip (above), hosted by Queen of Mean star Sarah Jeffery, is a small preview of what will air on the network during “Fashion Night” on Sunday.

Other fun features fans can enjoy over the weekend include new behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive cast intros, and a sing-along version of the movie in three wickedly fun encore telecasts airing Saturday through Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of what specials will air and when:

Saturday, Aug. 31 (8 p.m.) – Fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the process of creating the movie’s spectacular 100-person finale showstopper, “Break This Down” during the telecast breaks.

Sunday, Sept. 1 (8 p.m.) – The cast will reveal style secrets and chic facts about their respective character looks on “Fashion Night.”

Monday, Sept. 2 (8 p.m.) – Cheyenne Jackson as Hades debuts a brand new song “Hades Rocks” during a special sing-along version of the movie. Song lyrics will be visible onscreen for all the musical moments of Descendants 3.

