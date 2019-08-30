Exclusive first look at Brat's Gen Z series Chicken Girls, Zoe Valentine, and Total Eclipse

EW has your exclusive first look at three of Brat’s biggest Gen Z series that are all returning next week: Chicken Girls, Zoe Valentine, and Total Eclipse. Brat is a digital studio and network aimed at Gen Z viewers that gets millions of subscribers on YouTube and Instagram, and they’re here to prove that being a TV fan doesn’t necessarily mean you have to own a TV. Welcome to 2019!

Zoe Valentine, returning for a second season on Sept. 4, stars Anna Cathcart (Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before). Check out a sneak peek from season 2 above where Zoe learns that the new school year might bring some heartbreak as her best friend pulls away from their usual traditions and starts acting shady, and then check out first look photos from the new season below:

Image zoom BRAT

Having lost her older sister last year, Zoe was thrust into the spotlight for the first time. Now, as a sophomore, she’s got problems of her own.

Image zoom BRAT

Joining the cast this season is Viv (dancer Bailey Sok). A candidate for school government, Viv has also forged a close relationship with someone Zoe holds dear.

Chicken Girls returns for season 5 on Sept. 3. Check out these first look photos from the new season:

Image zoom Brat

Rhyme (Annie LeBlanc) is back, but when her cousin shows up unexpectedly, she wonders if Attaway is big enough for the both of them.

Image zoom BRAT

This year on Chicken Girls, familiar faces like Ty (Paul Toweh) and Luna (Aliyah Moulden) juggle drivers’ ed, football rivalries, and high school debate.

And finally Total Eclipse, starring Dance Moms alum Mackenzie Ziegler as Cassie, returns for season 4 on Sept. 5. Check out three first look photos from the new season below:

Image zoom BRAT

Cassie, Kate (Lauren Orlando), and Sam (Johnny Orlando) are back!

Image zoom BRAT

After contemplating her future, Morgan (Devenity Perkins) starts a competing business with Spencer (Darius Marcell).

Image zoom BRAT

Meet the Millwood Casanova: newcomer Axel (Isaak Presley). Oozing with charm, Axel likes to play the field.

