Beverley Mitchell wants a 7th Heaven reboot

In the age of reboots, reunions, and revivals, Beverley Mitchell wants in on the action.

The former 7th Heaven star celebrated the WB-CW drama’s 23rd anniversary on Instagram this week by sharing throwback photos of her and her onscreen siblings, with a caption that revealed she wants a reboot of the show.

“#tbt 23 years ago this week #7thHeaven premiered,” Mitchell wrote. “Thank you for letting the #Camdens be a part of your family! I am honored to have brought #LucyCamden to life! And I will be forever grateful for the family it gave me! I love you always @jessicabiel @realbarrywatson @mackrosman #davidgallagher #family #wheniseetheirsmilingfaces #thewb #oldschool #90s Now if only we could get a reboot! Would you be down to watch?”

However, real talks of any kind of reboot would be complicated due to the 2014 scandal in which 7th Heaven star Stephen Collins, who played patriarch Rev. Eric Camden, admitted to sexually abusing three underage women. He later released a public apology, stating: “I deeply regret the mistakes I’ve made and any pain I have caused these three women. I admit to, apologize for and take responsibility for what I did.” Collins is notably absent from all the throwback photos Mitchell posted to Instagram.

7th Heaven originally aired for 10 seasons, from 1996 to 2007, beginning on the WB before moving to the CW. In addition to Mitchell and Collins, the family drama also starred Jessica Biel, Barry Watson, Catherine Hicks, David Gallagher, and Mackenzie Rosman.

