Bachelor in Paradise preview: 'You wouldn't like me when I'm angry, Derek'

Bachelor in Paradise type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

When last we saw Bachelor in Paradise‘s John Paul Jones, he was chowing down on some chicken nuggets after calling Derek — his rival for Tayshia’s affections — “pathetic” and warning him, “Don’t come up to me the rest of the time I’m here.” Of course, Derek isn’t about to obey that order, and in this exclusive preview of Monday’s episode, he attempts to smooth things over with JPJ.

Derek’s initial, polite attempts to chat with John Paul Jones are rebuffed. “I really don’t want to, dude, to be honest,” drawls JPJ. “I really don’t want to.” As we learned on Tuesday’s episode, JPJ believes that Tayshia is being “manipulated” by Derek in order to drum up drama for his podcast, and that makes him angry.

Image zoom ABC

Does anyone else feel the sudden urge to binge-watch the amazing 1978 adaptation of The Incredible Hulk starring Bill Bixby? But I digress.

Derek, who’s been painted as nothing but a good guy this entire season, just wants to “find some sort of understanding” with his rival. Will he succeed, or are we in store for another shouting match? Watch the clip above, and then let me know who you think will win round three, rose lovers.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC

