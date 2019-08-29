Image zoom

Falling Inn Love

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Christina Milian stars in this rom-com as Gabriela, a city girl who, after losing her job and boyfriend, wins an inn in New Zealand. Once there, she finds a crumbling structure and an imposing neighbor — a goat house-mate. Hoping to flip the property as quickly as possible, she enlists the help of a contractor (Adam Demos). But once she starts to make a new life for herself there, the thought of going back to the big city isn’t so appealing. Maybe the goat won her over? “They’re surprisingly calm!” Milian tells EW of working with the animals. “They’re so chill. We were just cracking up the whole time; they were probably looking at me like, who’s this idiot?” —Gerrad Hall

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on WE tv

Series Debut

The Growing Up Hip Hop family is expanding to the city that never sleeps, with the children of Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Rev Run, Flavor Flav, and more trying to follow in the footsteps of their parents, only to deal with broken relationships, love triangles, and arrests (it is reality TV after all!). But it’s not just the kids facing the heat, considering the series will follow Ja Rule hoping to move on in the aftermath of his infamous Fyre Festival and possibly launch a new festival. You’ve got to respect this man’s don’t-know-when-to-quit attitude! —Derek Lawrence

Queen of the South

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA

Season Finale

As season 4 of Queen of the South wraps up, Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) is once again faced with a tough opponent with a blood-thirst for revenge. Judge Lafayette (David Andrews) has proven a worthy adversary for the drug queen pin, but little does he know just how far she’s willing to go in order to end up on top. The world that Mendoza inhabits is riddled with death and deception, yet she always survives to see another day—mostly unscathed. Like a cat with nine lives, she’ll land on her feet again during the finale but at what cost? In true Queen of the South fashion, fans will be met with a cliffhanger they never expected. And it’s just as shocking as that time we found out Guero (Jon Ecker) wasn’t really dead. —Rosy Cordero

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Workin’ Moms (season premiere) — Netflix

Why Women Kill — CBS All Access

9 p.m.

Big Brother — CBS

Chasing the Cure — TNT/TBS

*times are ET and subject to change