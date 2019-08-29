Watch Bill Burr talk about sex robots in trailer for new comedy special Paper Tiger

“By the way, it’s going to be my last show ever, by the time this f—-ing thing comes out,” comedian Bill Burr says in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix special, Paper Tiger.

The new release, his sixth stand-up special, certainly seems like classic Burr: uncompromising, raw, and potentially controversial. The trailer teases some of the topics the comedian will talk about, and they range from normal standup fodder, like marriage and parenthood, as well as the topical, such as outrage culture and the #MeToo movement, to the … forward-thinking (“Robot sex dolls, they’re going to f—- us into extinction”)?

Burr seems to be the latest comedian hitting on hot-button issues like #MeToo and the current political climate, as Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix special tackled similar subjects like cancel culture, the LGBTQ community, and sexual assault survivors. The Aug. 26 special, titled Sticks & Stones, debuted to both acclaim, as well as controversy for the comedian’s perceived punching down on marginalized groups.

But even if Burr’s Paper Tiger generates a firestorm, the long-time comic may be the last to care, having made fun of everything from the military to sexual harassment. Burr currently hosts the podcast Monday Morning Podcast, and is the creator of the Netflix animated sitcom F is for Family. He will also appear in the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, which is set in the Star Wars universe.

Paper Tiger premieres Sept. 10 on Netflix.

