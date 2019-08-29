The Great British Baking Show returns to Netflix this weekend

Image zoom Mark Bourdillon/The Great British Bake Off

Prepare your cooking stations — and by that, we mean couches — because The Great British Baking Show is almost back!

According to the series’ Netflix page, episodes from Collection 7 of the beloved baking competition will start being released on Friday, Aug. 30. Specifically, the page says a “new episode” is coming Friday, which would seem to mean that, for the first time, the episodes will be released on a weekly basis, after they air on Channel 4 in the U.K.

The series, known in the U.K. as The Great British Bake-Off, features 12 amateur bakers facing off in a variety of baking tasks: Cakes! Tarts! Crazy things we’re pretty sure Paul Hollywood made up! And together with Prue Leith, Hollywood judges the bakers’ work as week after week, they eliminate contestants until only one remains.

You can watch a teaser for the show’s return here.

