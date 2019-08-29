The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills adds two new faces for season 10

It takes two women to fill Lisa Vanderpump’s Louboutins.

Bravo announced Thursday that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be adding two new faces for its 10th season: Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

The announcement comes on the (high) heels of Vanderpump departing the series after a season 9 feud with her costars, including former BFF Kyle Richards.

While Stracke is an unknown personality, Beauvais has been a working actress for years, appearing in series like NYPD Blue.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Beauvais said in a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, “I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every ZIP code!”

She continued, “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today. I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere… and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Stracke said in a statement, “I am thrilled and honored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act. There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest. I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world. I am looking forward to this ride and where this journey takes me. Fun times ahead for this Southern belle in Southern California!”

