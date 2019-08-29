Outlander will return to Starz in February

By Lynette Rice
August 29, 2019 at 02:30 PM EDT
Aimee Spinks/Starz

Outlander

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Droughtlander is almost over! Starz announced today that the fifth season of Outlander will debut Feb. 16 on Starz.

Fans can get an early fix on their favorite Scots by attending New York Comic Con, where several members of the cast will participate in a panel at Madison Square Garden. Stars Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) will attend, along with Comic Con first-timers Duncan LaCroix (Murtagh), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Jocasta), and David Berry (Lord John Grey).

Author Diana Gabaldon will also join the panel moderated by Ginger Zee of Good Morning America.

An autograph session is also planned for NYCC attendees.

Starz

Filming began in April on the next 12 episodes that will be based on The Fiery Cross, the fifth book in Gabaldon’s best-selling series. The story will continue in colonial America as the Frasers build their new life on their namesake ridge.

Related:

 

 

 

Outlander

Diana Gabaldon's genre-bending time travel novels come to life in the Starz series.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 4
episodes
  • 55
Rating
  • TV-MA
Genre
Premiere
  • 08/09/14
creator
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On

Episode Recaps

Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST