Image zoom Aimee Spinks/Starz

Outlander type TV Show Network Starz Genre Drama,

Romance,

Fantasy

Droughtlander is almost over! Starz announced today that the fifth season of Outlander will debut Feb. 16 on Starz.

Fans can get an early fix on their favorite Scots by attending New York Comic Con, where several members of the cast will participate in a panel at Madison Square Garden. Stars Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) will attend, along with Comic Con first-timers Duncan LaCroix (Murtagh), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Jocasta), and David Berry (Lord John Grey).

Author Diana Gabaldon will also join the panel moderated by Ginger Zee of Good Morning America.

An autograph session is also planned for NYCC attendees.

Image zoom Starz

Filming began in April on the next 12 episodes that will be based on The Fiery Cross, the fifth book in Gabaldon’s best-selling series. The story will continue in colonial America as the Frasers build their new life on their namesake ridge.

Related: