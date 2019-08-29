NCIS trailer reveals why Ziva is back to help Gibbs

NCIS type TV Show Network CBS Genre Action,

“Ziva David is freakin’ alive?”

Why yes, Nick Torres, she is — and she’s here to warn Gibbs (Mark Harmon) that his life is in danger! In this promo for the new season of NCIS on CBS, Gibbs asks Ziva (Cote de Pablo) about who they are running from and why, while the team back in the office starts to lose their $#@! over the idea that the beloved special agent is back in town.

“We are ecstatic to have Cote de Pablo return as our beloved and mysterious Ziva,” said EP Steven D. Binder, who runs the CBS drama with Frank Cardea. “These are two huge episodes with lots at stake for Gibbs and Zika physically and emotionally.”

De Pablo memorably left the drama in 2013. Her final episode at the end of season 11 featured her kissing Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) for the first — and possibly last — time. Two seasons later, fans learn that she had a daughter, Tali, with DiNozzo and was also apparently killed in a mortar attack arranged by former CIA agent Trent Kort. The team was told of her death, even though her remains were never found.

Season 17 of NCIS begins Sept. 24 on CBS.