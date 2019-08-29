John Travolta on Taylor Swift VMAs snafu: 'I should have just gone all the way with it'

Oh, John Travolta, never change.

The actor made headlines earlier this week when, during the 2019 MTV VMAs, he appeared to try to present Jade Jolie, drag queen and Taylor Swift impersonator, with the award for Video of the Year instead of the real Swift. During a radio interview with the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s Hot 93.3 to promote his new film The Fanatic, Travolta explained his side of the hilarious mix-up.

“There’s so many people that bombarded the stage, that I was looking for [Swift]. So the video has me trying to find her, and you know, I thought it was so funny the way it was interpreted. And it’s cool, I didn’t care,” he said. “If I shave my head, it’s headlines. If I mispronounce something, that’s headlines, and I know that about me.”

Travolta was of course referring to the infamous incident at the 2014 Oscars in which he introduced actress Idina Menzel as the “wicked-ly talented Adele Dazeem” before she took the stage to sing “Let It Go,” from Frozen. With both gaffes, Travolta has a sense of humor.

“Sometimes I fantasize, what if I had given it to [Jolie]? That would have been awesome. I should have just gone all the way with it,” he said of the VMAs flub. He added, “I have a sense of humor about all of that — I always have — because, look, we’re in pretty good shape on any given day that that kind of thing could make headlines.”

For her part, Swift apparently also found the mix-up funny. Todrick Hall, a Swift pal and co-executive producer of her Video of the Year-winning “You Need to Calm Down” music video, opened up about the incident on Jerry O’Connell’s talk show, Jerry O. “I loved it. Yeah, I saw it and we talked about it backstage, and Taylor thought it was hilarious,” Hall said.

