Freeform announces 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, with lots of Hocus Pocus

Summer may not be over yet, but Freeform is already getting ready for Halloween. On Thursday the network unveiled the lineup for its “31 Nights of Halloween” programming this October, featuring family-friendly horror classics like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Ghostbusters, among others.

Freeform is making the most of its exclusive broadcast rights to Hocus Pocus. The beloved film starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of witch sisters will be shown on Freeform throughout October, culminating in an all-day marathon throughout Halloween day itself the way some channels constantly show It’s A Wonderful Life or A Christmas Story on Christmas.

On top of that, Freeform will also be marathoning several The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes throughout the month. All that Disney-Fox consolidation sure goes a long way!

Check out the full lineup below, via the network’s announcement:

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

3:00 p.m. – “Monster House”

5:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monster’s Inc.”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless” – Freeform Premiere

12:00 p.m. – “Monster House”

2:05 p.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House” – Freeform Premiere

4:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon – Freeform Premiere

Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. – “Edward Scissorhands”

2:40 p.m. – “ParaNorman”

4:45 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

6:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

Friday, Oct. 4

11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins” – Freeform Premiere

11:30 a.m. – “Hook” (1991)

2:35 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

4:40 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:45 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”

9:00 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:10 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

1:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

3:45 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

5:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:00 p.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest” – Freeform Premiere

9:00 p.m. – “Goosebumps” – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – “Monster House”

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

9:30 a.m. – “Monster House”

11:30 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

1:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

3:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

5:45 p.m. – “Goosebumps”

8:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

10:20 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:30 p.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”

1:30 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

4:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

6:20 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

8:25 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

11:00 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

1:00 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

3:00 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

5:30 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

8:00 p.m. – “Iron Man”

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

2:45 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

4:55 p.m. – “Iron Man”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

11:30 a.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House”

1:40 p.m. – “Monster House”

3:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

6:15 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:25 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

10:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”

Friday, Oct. 11

11:00 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless”

11:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

2:00 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

4:05 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”

7:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

9:30 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

12:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

1:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

3:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

Saturday Scream-a-thon!

6:00 p.m. – “Scream” – Freeform Premiere

8:40 p.m. – “Scream 2” – Freeform Premiere

11:20 p.m. – “Scream 3” – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 13

7:00 a.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

9:35 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

11:10 a.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

1:15 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

3:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory”

5:25 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

7:30 p.m. – Disney’s “Moana”

10:00 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

1:40 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

3:45 p.m. – “Matilda”

5:50 p.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

8:55 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. – “Matilda”

1:40 p.m. – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

4:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11:00 a.m. – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)

1:40 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

3:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

5:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

Thursday, Oct. 17

11:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”

1:05 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

3:10 p.m. – Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)

5:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

6:50 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

8:55 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

Friday, Oct. 18

11:00 a.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”

12:00 p.m. – “National Treasure”

3:00 p.m. – “Scream”

5:40 p.m. – “Scream 2”

8:20 p.m. – “Scream 3”

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”

9:05 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:15 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

4:15 p.m. – Disney’s “Zootopia”

6:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:55 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

11:25 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:00 a.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”

8:00 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

10:05 a.m. – Disney’s “Zootopia”

12:35 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

3:05 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

5:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

7:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

11:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

Monday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

12:35 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

2:40 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

4:45 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:25 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

8:30 p.m. – “Goosebumps”

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:03 p.m. – “Scared Shrekless”

12:35 p.m. – “Monster House”

2:40 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:20 p.m. – “Goosebumps”

6:50 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo”(2002)

8:55 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

Wednesday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

1:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

3:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s “Moana”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

Thursday, Oct. 24

11:00 a.m. – “Matilda”

1:10 p.m. – Disney’s “Moana”

3:40 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

6:15 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Friday, Oct. 25

11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

11:32 a.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

2:05 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

4:40 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

6:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:55 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

Saturday, Oct. 26

7:00 a.m. – “Monster House”

9:10 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:20 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

1:25 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

3:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

5:35 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:40 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

9:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

11:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Sunday, Oct. 27

7:00 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

9:00 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

11:05 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

1:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

2:55 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

5:00 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

7:05 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:20 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

Monday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

11:30 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

1:30 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:10 p.m. – “Scream”

5:40 p.m. – “Scream 2”

8:20 p.m. – “Scream 3”

Tuesday, Oct. 29

7:30 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion”(2003)

11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:35 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

2:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

4:45 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:50 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:55 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

Wednesday, Oct. 30

7:30 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

12:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

2:35 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

4:40 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

6:45 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Thursday, Oct. 31 – Hocus Pocus Marathon!

11:30 a.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”

12:30 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

2:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

4:40 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

6:45 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

