Here's a first look at former One Life to Live star Robin Strasser on Days of Our Lives

Daytime royalty is coming to Days of Our Lives.

EW has obtained an exclusive first look at Robin Strasser, who is showing up in Salem to assume the role of villainess Vivian Alamain. She’ll take over for longtime DOOL actress Louise Sorel, who reportedly revealed on social media that she wasn’t given enough notice that she was needed back on set.

“Maybe another time,” wrote Sorel, who began work on DOOL in 1992 and has played Vivian on and off through 2017.

When viewers last saw Vivian, she was shot by Kate DiMera (Lauren Koslow) and presumed to be dead by everyone in Salem. Strasser’s first words as Vivian will be (appropriately enough), “Miss me?”

Um, yeah! Strasser will make her debut on Sept. 2.

Strasser rose to daytime fame on One Life to Live as Dorian Cramer Lord. She played the role of the matriarch (and chief antagonist) from 1979 to 1987, and then from 1993 to 2013. She was cast by series creator Agnes Nixon.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

