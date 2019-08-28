What to watch on Wednesday: Shannen Doherty questions her decision to join the reboot on BH90210

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Big Brother
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
Holly is HoH, but with Prank Week in full force, she’s only got half the power. Will her nominee go home, or will the Prankster’s target get the boot? Plus, who will rise to control the House next? —Patrick Gomez
Related content:
- Big Brother recap: Two girls, one veto
- Jack Matthews apologizes for offensive remarks in the Big Brother house
- Julie Chen grills Jack Matthews about offensive Big Brother comments
BH90210
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox
After that will-she-won’t-she-show-up finish to last week’s episode, Shannen walked through the doors of the soundstage to join her costars for a recreation of their famous cast photo. Riding high from fan reaction to it, now they’re all sitting down for a table read of the first script, which they discover is less than stellar. Attempting to fix all of the problems, they can’t agree on story lines, which leads Shannen to reconsider her decision to be part of the reboot. Plus, after reluctantly agreeing to let her daughter pursue acting, Jennie lets Kyler audition for a role on the show, and Brian makes a surprising discovery about his new assistant (and stalker?) Zach. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- Brian Austin Green reacts to ‘90210’ trading cards: ‘What have I done?’
- Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green lock lips at the Peach Pit in BH90210 teaser
- Beverly Hills, 90210 revival exclusive: Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth explain meta series BH90210
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Droppin’ Cash (season premiere) — Netflix
Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly — Netflix
Harlots (season finale) — Hulu
8 p.m.
MasterChef — Fox
9 p.m.
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 (season premiere) — MTV
Queen Sugar — OWN
Songland (with guest Leona Lewis) — NBC
10 p.m.
Jay Leno’s Garage (season premiere with guest Kevin Hart) — CNBC
Yellowstone (season finale) — Paramount Network
Younger — TV Land
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments