What to watch on Wednesday: Shannen Doherty questions her decision to join the reboot on BH90210

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Holly is HoH, but with Prank Week in full force, she’s only got half the power. Will her nominee go home, or will the Prankster’s target get the boot? Plus, who will rise to control the House next? —Patrick Gomez

BH90210

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

After that will-she-won’t-she-show-up finish to last week’s episode, Shannen walked through the doors of the soundstage to join her costars for a recreation of their famous cast photo. Riding high from fan reaction to it, now they’re all sitting down for a table read of the first script, which they discover is less than stellar. Attempting to fix all of the problems, they can’t agree on story lines, which leads Shannen to reconsider her decision to be part of the reboot. Plus, after reluctantly agreeing to let her daughter pursue acting, Jennie lets Kyler audition for a role on the show, and Brian makes a surprising discovery about his new assistant (and stalker?) Zach. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Droppin’ Cash (season premiere) — Netflix

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly — Netflix

Harlots (season finale) — Hulu

8 p.m.

MasterChef — Fox

9 p.m.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 (season premiere) — MTV

Queen Sugar — OWN

Songland (with guest Leona Lewis) — NBC

10 p.m.

Jay Leno’s Garage (season premiere with guest Kevin Hart) — CNBC

Yellowstone (season finale) — Paramount Network

Younger — TV Land

