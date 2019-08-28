Image zoom Ricky Middlesworth; HarperCollins

The Vampire Diaries and Legacies creator Julie Plec is heading to Netflix — and tackling politics — for her next television series based on Amy Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary.

Plec and Chozick are teaming up to write and executive a new drama series called The Girls on the Bus. Inspired by a chapter from Chozick’s memoir, the series follows four fictional female journalists as they cover a host of flawed presidential candidates (Clinton and the 2016 election are not the focus) while “finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way,” according to the official logline.

In 2018’s Chasing Hillary, Chozick, a veteran reporter, reflected on the 10 years she spent covering former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, including her failed 2016 presidential campaign. “She juxtaposes the job with her own development as a political reporter,” wrote EW’s David Canfield in his B+ review of the memoir. “In effect, she reveals how politics becomes personal…In the context of our enduring fixation, Chasing Hillary reads like a surprisingly intimate campaign memoir.”

This project will reunite Plec with longtime friend (and super-producer) Greg Berlanti, who is executive producing alongside Sarah Schechter. The series hails from Berlanti Productions and Plec’s My So-Called Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

